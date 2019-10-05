Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut By $1.51 Million Its American Tower Reit Com (AMT) Position; Xperi (XPER) Shorts Increased By 2.89%

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. XPER’s SI was 3.96 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 3.85 million shares previously. With 425,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s short sellers to cover XPER’s short positions. The SI to Xperi Corporation’s float is 8.33%. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 195,551 shares traded. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has risen 33.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical XPER News: 28/03/2018 – S&P REVISES XPERI ‘BB-‘ RATING OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 21/05/2018 – XPERI – ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE’S DECISION HAS NO IMPACT ON 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – XPERI 1Q REV. $65.5M; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 29/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Xperi Announces Procedural Ruling in Samsung ITC Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Exclusive DTS:X Audio Solution Integrated in the G7ThinQ, LG Electronics’ Newest Mobile Phone; 15/03/2018 New ZTE Blade V9 Mobile Phone is First Device to Integrate FotoNation and DTS Solutions

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased American Tower Reit Com (AMT) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,404 shares as American Tower Reit Com (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 182,356 shares with $37.28M value, down from 189,760 last quarter. American Tower Reit Com now has $98.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 232,585 shares to 241,145 valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 11,510 shares and now owns 13,915 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was raised too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “5 REIT Stocks for Your Short-Term Watchlist – Schaeffers Research” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower prices $1.35B in debt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 60,408 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alexandria Limited Liability Com invested in 33,735 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Llc holds 115 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt reported 0.65% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Incorporated has invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oregon-based Ims Management has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Atwood Palmer accumulated 470 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 7,123 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,599 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 1.58% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 159,898 shares. Intl Gp holds 0.14% or 163,568 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is -0.12% below currents $225.93 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22000 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. It has a 33.2 P/E ratio. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands.