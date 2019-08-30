Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Market Value Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Position in Boeing (BA) by $464,820 as Stock Value Declined

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 799,767 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO RESUME PETSAFE PROGRAM LATER THIS SUMMER; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 13/03/2018 – United Boosts Earnings Guidance as Revenue Improves; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: WILL TAKE EMPLOYEE FEEDBACK IN CRAFTING NEW PROGRAM

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $364.91. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $917.98 million for 5.77 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 18,033 shares to 321,901 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 222,349 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3,050 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 13,455 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.45% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 42,388 shares. Cyrus Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 2.60M shares or 25.18% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 104,328 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,978 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested in 5,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Security accumulated 83 shares. Beech Hill reported 4,075 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 321 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 50,582 shares. 5,616 are owned by First Allied Advisory Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.85 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

