Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in V F (VFC) by $948,838 as Stock Rose; Wilsey Asset Management Maintains Stake in Nucor (NUE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 7,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,301 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 200,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.59M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.19% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hightower Advisors Ltd Co owns 45,182 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 12,347 shares. New York-based Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Foster & Motley Inc owns 5,737 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 2,069 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com has 38,487 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Davenport And Communications Limited Com invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 28,620 are held by Oakbrook. Citizens Northern holds 22,149 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 290,329 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,579 shares to 64,906 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assocs Inc invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Chemical Fincl Bank holds 26,282 shares. First Merchants reported 0.87% stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 2.53M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 420,049 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dupont Capital Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,849 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 4,224 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc owns 87,487 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 111,612 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 122,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 32,000 were accumulated by Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 91,931 shares.

