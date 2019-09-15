Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $3.21 Million; Valuation Rose; South St (SSB) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 160,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 366,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.00 million, up from 206,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 123,394 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc analyzed 38,249 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 575,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.43 million, down from 614,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0.31% or 3,777 shares. Peak Asset invested in 0.42% or 15,319 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 148.33M shares. Old Bankshares In has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Waverton Ltd reported 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Orbimed Advisors Lc reported 938,000 shares. Cincinnati Ins reported 1.16M shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 5,528 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 13,649 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 10,353 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability has 62,711 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co accumulated 51,173 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 24.13 million shares. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers accumulated 1.95% or 50,228 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,600 shares to 2,894 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

