Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $592,360 as Share Value Declined; Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Holding Held by Westwood Holdings Group Inc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 136,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91 million, up from 931,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 148,971 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 10,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 9,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,407 shares to 614,062 shares, valued at $49.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

