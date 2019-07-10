Cookson Peirce & Co Has Increased Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) Holding; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 174 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 115 sold and decreased their stock positions in Tyler Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 32.34 million shares, down from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tyler Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 99 Increased: 105 New Position: 69.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 25.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 10,106 shares as Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 49,921 shares with $8.51 million value, up from 39,815 last quarter. Advanced Auto Parts Inc now has $11.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 911,698 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 5,667 shares. Citigroup accumulated 76,156 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Enterprise Fin Services Corp owns 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 130 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,162 shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Lc owns 54,430 shares. Yorktown And Research Company holds 5,100 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 25,071 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 2,575 shares in its portfolio. Intl Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 26,517 shares. Natixis accumulated 14,382 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap owns 6,940 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com holds 336 shares. 5,455 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 841,550 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 98,305 shares to 33,345 valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 14,987 shares and now owns 182,360 shares. Linde Plc Com was reduced too.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. for 603,931 shares. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp owns 497,037 shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sq Advisors Llc has 6.05% invested in the company for 390,263 shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 5.92% in the stock. Stockbridge Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 568,568 shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.72 million for 55.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.