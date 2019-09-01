Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; TTM Technologies (TTMI) Sentiment Is 1.28

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 21.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 9,540 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 53,501 shares with $3.98M value, up from 43,961 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 87 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 68 sold and decreased their stakes in TTM Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 111.91 million shares, up from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding TTM Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 48 Increased: 63 New Position: 24.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.61% below currents $96.56 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $9800 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,418 shares to 228,501 valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 6,123 shares and now owns 144,977 shares. Linde Plc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Management Lc reported 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Eqis Cap has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,539 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc reported 0.14% stake. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,430 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sei Investments holds 406,949 shares. Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Citizens Bancshares And Trust invested in 21,174 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has 1.13 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Inc holds 0.34% or 53,501 shares. Middleton And Com Ma holds 1.67% or 140,149 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Washington-based Sonata Capital Grp Inc has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 688,521 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.38% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. for 2.31 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 236,893 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.92% invested in the company for 716,871 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.83% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.