Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $733,969; Shares Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Holding by $363,946

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 8,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 62,344 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 53,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 23,804 shares to 121,173 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 54,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,081 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 206,782 shares. Cibc World holds 786,440 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Diversified Tru owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,812 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 432,119 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Martin Currie owns 235,253 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.61M shares. Field & Main Bank holds 0.5% or 6,535 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co reported 20,777 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 173,938 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 332,419 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 147,917 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.1% or 9,685 shares. Davidson Advsrs owns 252,696 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.02% or 953,889 shares in its portfolio. American And Management Company invested in 0% or 82 shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 9,042 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hm Payson has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 114,906 shares. Florida-based Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Guardian Commerce accumulated 726,996 shares. 34 are owned by Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 527 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,872 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares to 1,338 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,270 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA).