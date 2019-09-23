Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $2.63 Million; Shares Declined; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised Its Position by $339,504 as Shares Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 63,173 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26M, down from 70,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $305.83. About 574,303 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares to 69,625 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,380 shares to 168,064 shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 54.23 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.