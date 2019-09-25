Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $4.41 Million; Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Stake in Abb LTD (ABB) by $505,305 as Market Valuation Declined

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 26,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 48,032 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, down from 74,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 840,540 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 26,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 226,497 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.30M, down from 252,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 397,929 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 165,584 shares to 518,042 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 232,585 shares to 241,145 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 32,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.