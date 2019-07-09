Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 5.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 32,041 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 606,999 shares with $40.51M value, down from 639,040 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 3.14 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA

Schlumberger LTD (SLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 548 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 473 sold and reduced their positions in Schlumberger LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.01 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Schlumberger LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 15 to 14 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 407 Increased: 416 New Position: 132.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 13 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.41 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 27.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.74M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Sequent Asset Management Llc holds 10.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited for 335,762 shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 5.89 million shares or 9.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holowesko Partners Ltd. has 9.35% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 5.73% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.