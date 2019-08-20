Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holding; Saul Centers (BFS) Shorts Raised By 5.79%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) stake by 58.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 6,590 shares as Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 4,666 shares with $425,000 value, down from 11,256 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Shs now has $139.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 5.84 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) had an increase of 5.79% in short interest. BFS’s SI was 53,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.79% from 50,100 shares previously. With 47,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)’s short sellers to cover BFS’s short positions. The SI to Saul Centers Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 62,489 shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 3.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS)

Among 5 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Medtronic has $111 highest and $84 lowest target. $102.20’s average target is -1.90% below currents $104.18 stock price. Medtronic had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 5,383 shares to 165,201 valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 13,262 shares and now owns 127,988 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Inc reported 552,912 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs owns 351,004 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sns Finance Grp Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 9,258 shares. Coastline Tru Co reported 17,265 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.16% or 333,817 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7,451 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Communication holds 0.24% or 5,092 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 23,673 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 2,605 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 3,420 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 490,971 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 901 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 0.04% stake.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.81 P/E ratio. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties.