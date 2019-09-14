Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Position in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) by $438,516; Rr Partners LP Increased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $3.96 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 324,189 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 12,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 378,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, down from 390,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 1.34M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42,741 shares to 48,726 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares to 636,462 shares, valued at $53.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).