Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Position in Ball (BLL) by $709,803; Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $318,500 as Share Price Declined

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 175,488 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, up from 165,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.2. About 1.69M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 06/03/2018 – BALL CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN & REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 1.13M shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12,181 shares to 378,724 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 54,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,081 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Agrees to Sell its Tinplate Steel Aerosol Packaging Facilities in Argentina – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball Aerosol Packaging Introduces its Innovations Portfolio at ADF in New York – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ball disposes tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Argentina – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 103,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 5,133 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.02% or 17,844 shares. Sasco Cap Ct holds 0.05% or 7,444 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 142,774 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 1.85M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 54,794 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited accumulated 18,824 shares. The Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 2.11 million were accumulated by Atlanta Mgmt L L C. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.09% or 662,601 shares.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 9.03 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Continues to Expand in Morocco With New Mirrors Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valuation Analysis On Magna International, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.