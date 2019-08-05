Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Holding By $2.41 Million; Rgm Capital Has Decreased Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 29,096 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 316,043 shares with $26.54 million value, down from 345,139 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $12.62B valuation. The stock decreased 6.51% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 1.11 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.78 million shares with $97.56 million value, down from 1.98M last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc now has $3.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 209,557 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK -FY REVENUE HK$92.9 MLN, UP 15.2 PCT; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M

Among 6 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fortinet had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. Mizuho initiated the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. First Analysis upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Boosts Guidance Despite Escalating Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet +7% after FY billings boost – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 245,806 shares to 260,147 valued at $32.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu stake by 16,422 shares and now owns 282,921 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 17,014 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 74,981 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us accumulated 0.02% or 27,509 shares. 31,283 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Amer Century Cos has 165,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. G2 Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,449 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 24 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 46,865 shares. 34,689 were accumulated by Amer Intl Gp Inc. Quantbot LP invested in 0.02% or 3,248 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc has 24,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,342 are owned by Stifel Fin. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 26 shares. Landscape Cap Lc holds 13,583 shares.