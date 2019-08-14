Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Its Holding in Church And Dwight (CHD) by $318,790 as Valuation Rose; Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position by $571.45 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.11M, down from 6.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 463,401 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Church And Dwight Inc (CHD) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 239,780 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 million, up from 235,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 1.33 million shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

More important recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares to 144,977 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,345 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

