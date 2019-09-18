Cookson Peirce & Co Increased Costco Whsl (COST) Position by $414,480; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Position in Ball (BLL) by $1.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 18,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 138,965 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 157,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 2.65 million shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 72,532 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.17 million, up from 70,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Low-Cost Model Aids Planet Fitness (PLNT) Despite Debt Woes – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Ball Corp. to debut climate-conscious beer cup at CU-Nebraska football game – Denver Business Journal" on September 03, 2019

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.36 million for 25.68 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

