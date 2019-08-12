Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Its Union Pac (UNP) Stake; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. Telsey Advisory downgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Monday, June 24. Telsey Advisory has “Hold” rating and $103 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. See Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $102.0000 91.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Telsey Advisory Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird 108.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $93 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $94 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $92 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $101 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 1,926 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 252,603 shares with $42.24 million value, up from 250,677 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $117.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 958,588 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd has 68,061 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.55M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,481 shares. Vident Advisory Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 7,015 shares. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,044 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 401,871 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 182,500 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 7,168 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated reported 525,930 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Assoc has invested 0.07% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Popular Retail Chain Could be Set to Surge – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Opens 28 Outlets, On Track for FY19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $38.13 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $104.55. About 466,496 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mngmt accumulated 113,481 shares. Altfest L J And invested in 8,642 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 10,967 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 16,441 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,305 are held by Sfmg Ltd Liability Company. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 163,945 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 2.28M shares. Nadler Finance Group Inc reported 1,902 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westwood Il invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 61,023 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP owns 646,342 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Management holds 0.48% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. 1.85M are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.