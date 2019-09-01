Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its V F (VFC) Stake; PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (PMCUF) SI Increased By 291.67%

PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) had an increase of 291.67% in short interest. PMCUF’s SI was 9,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 291.67% from 2,400 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 2 days are for PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)’s short sellers to cover PMCUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 525 shares traded. Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 43.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 14,162 shares with $1.23 million value, down from 25,195 last quarter. V F Corp now has $31.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.49 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Carucci Richard, worth $157,860 on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $500.76M for 15.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 9.42% above currents $81.95 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems , picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It offers medical software for practice management; digital radiology integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; medical imaging software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software. It has a 279.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, and Visage 7 names.