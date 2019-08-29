Cookson Peirce & Co Has Raised Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Sentiment Is 1.11

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 1714.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 245,806 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 260,147 shares with $32.98M value, up from 14,341 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $25.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 2.15 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 99 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 89 reduced and sold their equity positions in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prestige Brands Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 6,123 shares to 144,977 valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 14,987 shares and now owns 182,360 shares. Linde Plc Com was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $115 lowest target. $132.50’s average target is 31.41% above currents $100.83 stock price. Xilinx had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Sunday, March 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 211,493 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 24,876 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Macquarie Ltd holds 14,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Lc invested in 0.21% or 4,100 shares. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs invested in 3,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1,861 are held by J Goldman L P. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,832 shares. Chem Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 2,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3.93 million were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Zacks invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.