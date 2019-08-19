Cookson Peirce & Co Increases Holding in Starbucks (SBUX); Pfizer (PFE) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 9,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 53,501 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 43,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $96.95. About 3.96M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 9,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 455,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33 million, down from 464,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 12.72 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 114,479 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com owns 235 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 350,500 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Menta Lc has invested 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Main Street Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,912 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 29,430 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc owns 30,850 shares. Korea Inv has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 658,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.39% or 4.76 million shares. Indiana And Inv Management Communications reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Mkts holds 0.26% or 771,987 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 4,614 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 43,715 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares to 33,345 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,325 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Interest Ltd holds 0.05% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Holdg Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 32,952 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.21M shares stake. Voloridge Investment Limited Co reported 1.20M shares stake. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cape Ann Bankshares has 30,504 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 36,095 are held by Fiera Cap Corporation. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 405,221 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Argyle Management Inc reported 152,796 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.76% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Osborne Cap Management Lc has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hyman Charles D has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).