Cookson Peirce & Co Lowered Its Msa Safety (MSA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake by $2.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 116,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.27 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 94,800 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 7,130 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751,000, down from 14,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 30,190 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.53 million for 23.64 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 10,287 shares to 175,488 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

