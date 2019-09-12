Cookson Peirce & Co Holding in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Park National Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.44 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 58,191 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, up from 51,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $220.58. About 1.60M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 12,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 378,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, down from 390,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 968,299 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42,741 shares to 48,726 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Qs Investors Ltd Company reported 14,943 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 2.09M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 42,439 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.72% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.08% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 622,041 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 132,895 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 114,346 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 634,512 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.31% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $163.48M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

