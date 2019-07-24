Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; NEWRANGE GOLD COMMON SHARES (NRGOF) Sellers Increased By 451.61% Their Shorts

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 10,407 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 614,062 shares with $49.09 million value, up from 603,655 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $157.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 3.05M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) had an increase of 451.61% in short interest. NRGOF’s SI was 34,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 451.61% from 6,200 shares previously. With 30,800 avg volume, 1 days are for NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s short sellers to cover NRGOF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.145. About 208,440 shares traded or 109.40% up from the average. NewRange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia. The company has market cap of $13.60 million. The firm explores for polymetallic gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Pamlico gold project located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9300 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 184,578 shares to 6,810 valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) stake by 6,590 shares and now owns 4,666 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31. 177,457 shares valued at $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 4,958 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pure Fincl, California-based fund reported 11,443 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 60,605 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund owns 34,919 shares. Ftb stated it has 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Suncoast Equity Management holds 4,297 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Town And Country Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 1.9% or 49,898 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Com has 7,586 shares. Iberiabank owns 29,287 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Thomas Story And Son owns 44,220 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 51,304 were accumulated by Bath Savings Company. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 1.03% or 392,685 shares in its portfolio. Benin Management Corp has 29,055 shares. Coastline Tru owns 28,332 shares.

