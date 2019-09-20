Cookson Peirce & Co Has Increased By $1.25 Million Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake; National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Covered By 1 Bulls

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 34.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 7,702 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 30,130 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 22,428 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $21.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 903,140 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 2.50% above currents $55.12 stock price. National Retail Properties had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NNN in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. See National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) latest ratings:

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. The firm acquires, owns, manages, and develops retail properties in the United States. It has a 36.55 P/E ratio. It provides complete turn-key and built-to-suit development services including market analysis, site selection and acquisition, entitlements, permitting, and construction management.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 1.08 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Retail Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNN) 6.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail -1.3% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests In Its 5.700% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) stake by 7,100 shares to 7,130 valued at $751,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 23,804 shares and now owns 121,173 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 19.18% above currents $147.43 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by JMP Securities.