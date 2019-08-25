Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Its Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $2.12 Million; Msci (MSCI) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Its Holding by $9.56 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 211.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 48,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 71,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14M, up from 22,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 910,727 shares traded or 71.45% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 13,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 127,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 114,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 802,519 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 1,100 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 166,015 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 2,438 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 105,264 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,782 shares. Cetera Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,037 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,284 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 761 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 714 shares. Carroll Fincl invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Intersect Lc accumulated 1,536 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Llc reported 120,291 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 195,560 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,373 shares to 147,211 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 163,723 shares to 581,162 shares, valued at $33.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 25,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,990 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).