Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $822,153; Monarch Partners Asset Management Stake in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Upped by $1.71 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 74,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 263,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 189,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 870,553 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 614,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.09 million, up from 603,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 6,810 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 2.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Investec Asset Management Limited reported 0% stake. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.41% or 157,521 shares in its portfolio. Bragg holds 81,052 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 9,761 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Limited Liability holds 7,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martin & Inc Tn owns 31,017 shares. Logan Mgmt reported 72,358 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc reported 146.07 million shares. Sns Finance Gru Inc Ltd Liability owns 13,603 shares. Leisure owns 11,619 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 19.61M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 9,300 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares to 228,501 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,211 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 65,444 shares to 182,879 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 115,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,956 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

