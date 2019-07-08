Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Its Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $1.81 Million as Share Value Rose; Merck&Co (MRK) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Position as Share Value Declined

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck&Co (MRK) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 11,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 627,881 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.22M, down from 639,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck&Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 288,725 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, down from 197,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 7,720 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,106 shares to 49,921 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,988 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,864 shares stake. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma owns 367,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Management reported 40,000 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 34,762 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.04% or 6,165 shares. Srb Corp holds 6,528 shares. Fmr invested in 1.38 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 55,704 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Zwj Counsel Inc stated it has 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 1,979 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 386 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.25M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co owns 228,081 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 3.41 million shares. Btr Capital stated it has 134,593 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Asset Inc owns 45,059 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 2.30M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation reported 23,815 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Management LP holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,051 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc has 3,882 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.16% or 11,738 shares in its portfolio. 81,223 were reported by F&V Management Limited Com. Osterweis Inc invested in 0.06% or 11,778 shares. First Fincl Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,203 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested in 188,341 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerelectri (NYSE:AEP) by 4,650 shares to 119,046 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) by 11,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Cernercorp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.