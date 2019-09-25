Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position By $1.25 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding By $12.85 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 34.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 7,702 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 30,130 shares with $4.88M value, up from 22,428 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $22.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.58. About 184,876 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 74.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 65,244 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 22,095 shares with $4.37M value, down from 87,339 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $986.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $218.3. About 2.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) stake by 7,404 shares to 182,356 valued at $37.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 5,661 shares and now owns 4,244 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.27’s average target is 15.73% above currents $150.58 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 30 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, May 30. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Monday, September 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 234,416 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.27% or 498,239 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 6,854 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.61% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 7,590 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8,079 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 24,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 294 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,716 shares. 9,382 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 4,575 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tortoise Invest invested in 0% or 55 shares. 876,261 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Leonard Green And Ltd Partnership invested in 20,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Among 24 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $222.04’s average target is 1.71% above currents $218.3 stock price. Apple had 55 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.28 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) stake by 36,500 shares to 75,000 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 76,800 shares. Coca Cola Co (Call) was raised too.