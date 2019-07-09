Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Position in Grainger W W (GWW) as Market Value Declined; Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by $8.80 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81M, up from 77,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $266.84. About 149,834 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 880,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 449,275 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares to 606,999 shares, valued at $40.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,043 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 0.33% stake. Ballentine Prtn Limited Com stated it has 1,004 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 9,666 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.49% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 7,533 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Arrow reported 120 shares stake. Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Invesco reported 652,420 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 678 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 7,695 shares. 36,831 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Ltd accumulated 3.41 million shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 58,843 shares to 105,905 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4.88 million shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 142,694 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Arosa Mngmt LP invested 0.57% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moreover, Cibc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 43,859 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0% or 6,267 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 69,504 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research & Mgmt Com owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 0% stake. 35,200 are held by Hikari Pwr Limited. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 10,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio.