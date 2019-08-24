Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped By $1.39 Million Its Ciena (CIEN) Position; Last Week AT&T Inc. (T) Coverage

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 8.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 37,544 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 476,784 shares with $17.80 million value, up from 439,240 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.91M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Maintain

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $254.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 0.54% stake. Kings Point holds 15,117 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 11,989 are held by Iron Fin Ltd Co. Permanens Cap Lp owns 776 shares. 22,941 are owned by Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc. Private Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited owns 150,397 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. 158,000 were reported by Opus Invest Management Inc. Suncoast Equity Management stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fdx Advisors owns 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 186,396 shares. Halsey Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,899 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc holds 0.47% or 57,574 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,047 shares. First Dallas has 1.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 18.20% above currents $40.01 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 11,033 shares to 14,162 valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 184,578 shares and now owns 6,810 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 475,053 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated invested in 10,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 7,550 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 11,920 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.08% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 3.21 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 96,505 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 50,110 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Systematic Finance Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.07% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).