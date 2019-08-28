Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $482,706; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Its Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Market Valuation Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 369,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 3.20 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 2,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 71,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $255.1. About 510,919 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares to 9,990 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,043 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares to 290,138 shares, valued at $33.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 609,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.37% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 63,302 shares. 248,107 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc. Blackrock owns 52.95M shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Com has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,398 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.04% or 47,728 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wendell David Assoc owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,728 shares. 30,638 were reported by King Luther Mngmt Corp. Boston Advisors Lc owns 13,499 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.05% or 110,436 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corp owns 16,302 shares. Cls Ltd accumulated 103 shares or 0% of the stock.

