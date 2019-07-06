Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holding; Jefferies Group Upped Its Nike (Call) (NKE) Stake

Jefferies Group Llc increased Nike Inc (Call) (NKE) stake by 192.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 42,500 shares as Nike Inc (Call) (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 64,600 shares with $5.44M value, up from 22,100 last quarter. Nike Inc (Call) now has $134.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) stake by 58.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 6,590 shares as Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 4,666 shares with $425,000 value, down from 11,256 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Shs now has $130.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.82M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 13,786 shares stake. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Archford Cap Strategies Llc accumulated 1,490 shares. Putnam Invs Lc has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.92M shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd holds 0.23% or 4,200 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Piedmont Investment Incorporated holds 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 138,621 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 54,401 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Merchants Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,003 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Utah Retirement has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 17,333 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $12.30 million worth of stock or 150,000 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,839 shares to 661 valued at $165,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co (Call) (NYSE:KR) stake by 30,100 shares and now owns 18,100 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was reduced too.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 37,544 shares to 476,784 valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 10,106 shares and now owns 49,921 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5.78 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 35,179 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc owns 205,163 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 1.53% stake. Strs Ohio has 0.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.45M shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management, Indiana-based fund reported 5,092 shares. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated holds 11,104 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 167,584 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 32,501 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.78M shares. 5,200 were reported by Peoples Finance Serv Corp. The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 7.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 210,251 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc reported 235,863 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 924 shares.