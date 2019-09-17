Cookson Peirce & Co Increased By $2.35 Million Its Ansys (ANSS) Position; Interxion Holding N.V. Ordinary Shares (0.01 Nomin (INXN) Shorts Down By 0.6%

Interxion Holding N.V. Ordinary Shares (0.01 Nomin (NYSE:INXN) had a decrease of 0.6% in short interest. INXN’s SI was 2.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.6% from 2.84 million shares previously. With 456,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Interxion Holding N.V. Ordinary Shares (0.01 Nomin (NYSE:INXN)’s short sellers to cover INXN’s short positions. The stock increased 3.45% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 391,955 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 478.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 11,510 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 13,915 shares with $2.85M value, up from 2,405 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 418,029 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 148.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 4.76% above currents $79.23 stock price. InterXion Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8100 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Group has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.07% or 2,788 shares in its portfolio. Mendel Money Mgmt has 4.99% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 25,438 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 78 shares stake. Jefferies Llc owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,400 shares. 30,144 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 175 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 238 shares. Css Limited Company Il invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 1,895 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 4,958 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment accumulated 7,395 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 3,111 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 7,266 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ANSYS has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.70% above currents $216.13 stock price. ANSYS had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Benchmark. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25400 target in Friday, September 13 report. JP Morgan upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22800 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

