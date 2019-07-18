Cookson Peirce & Co Upped By $752,985 Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 10.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 8,655 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 90,610 shares with $7.90M value, up from 81,955 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 938,585 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 12 cut down and sold their positions in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 4,846 shares to 9,905 valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 29,096 shares and now owns 316,043 shares. Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,000 were accumulated by Seatown Pte. Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 5,500 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd reported 48,310 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 40,060 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,678 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Com Bank holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 330,018 shares. 164,432 are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 4,787 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cibc Asset holds 106,329 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.

More notable recent Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences: Assessing The Next Moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards mitral valve repair system shows positive effect in open-label study – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Money.Cnn.com‘s news article titled: “China group to buy Chicago Stock Exchange – CNNMoney” with publication date: February 05, 2016.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $48.78 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.