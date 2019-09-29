Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Exelon (EXC) Holding By $1.36 Million; H&R Block Has 1.05 Sentiment

H&R Block Inc (HRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 162 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 154 sold and reduced stock positions in H&R Block Inc. The funds in our database now own: 196.70 million shares, up from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding H&R Block Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 128 Increased: 102 New Position: 60.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 28,881 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 376,379 shares with $18.04 million value, down from 405,260 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $47.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 8.48% above currents $48.58 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 3,540 shares to 4,850 valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 10,287 shares and now owns 175,488 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors accumulated 2.66 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. First American National Bank & Trust invested in 106,254 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 58,224 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Geode Cap Limited Company owns 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 14.44M shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited accumulated 11,235 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Llc reported 7.35M shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.65% or 269,595 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Agf has 4,149 shares. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated invested in 38,725 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.25% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 286,072 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Com has 4,372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the firm or by franchisees. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 4.81% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. for 5.18 million shares. Hamlin Capital Management Llc owns 2.02 million shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 115,715 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 1.66% in the stock. Element Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 669,063 shares.