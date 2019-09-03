Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Hni (HNI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 21.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 9,540 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 53,501 shares with $3.98M value, up from 43,961 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 3.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out

Hni Corp (HNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 83 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 64 sold and trimmed stock positions in Hni Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 30.12 million shares, down from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hni Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 49 Increased: 54 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4.81 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 1.43M shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 86,406 shares. 2.96M were accumulated by Barclays Public. Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Architects has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 300 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 375,899 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest Mgmt Co holds 0.13% or 3,301 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Mngmt Lc reported 13,229 shares stake. 10 owns 235,368 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 149,074 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation. Winslow Asset has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.44% below currents $96.39 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 6,123 shares to 144,977 valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 9,373 shares and now owns 147,211 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 17.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $44.42 million for 7.19 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.95% EPS growth.

Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation for 16,756 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 100,000 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has 0.49% invested in the company for 614,940 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 7.37 million shares.

