Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $822,472

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 84.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 401,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 75,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 476,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.04M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 10,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 99,020 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 109,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 1.84M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Savings Bank De invested in 22,768 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 40,905 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 17,109 are owned by Amp. 2.32 million were reported by Wellington Gp Llp. Regions Fin Corporation invested in 5,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Envestnet Asset Management holds 27,902 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 373,186 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 323,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ion Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 18.86% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 19,000 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,990 shares.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,237 shares to 265,384 shares, valued at $31.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares to 289,212 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm: No Wow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Buys Remaining Interest in RF360 Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 18,388 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 8,708 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 562,491 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.03% or 3,990 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru LP owns 57 shares. Sather Fin owns 4.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 320,292 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc reported 1.52% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Philadelphia Tru Com accumulated 0.84% or 126,091 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,841 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company has 0.29% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 25,316 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Schulhoff has 0.55% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,070 shares. 153,232 were reported by Swedbank. Birinyi Associate has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 34.01 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.