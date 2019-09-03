Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Increased By $572,440 Its Prudential Plc (PUK) Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased Prudential Plc (PUK) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp acquired 14,311 shares as Prudential Plc (PUK)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 113,857 shares with $4.58M value, up from 99,546 last quarter. Prudential Plc now has $41.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 185,788 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 02/04/2018 – RBI: PRUDENTIAL NORMS FOR CLASSIFICATION, VALUATION AND OPERATI; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL TO RETAIN GBP1.1BN SURPLUS FROM SOLVENCY II IMPACT; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC: 2016 Dividend Includes 10p Special; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – FULL YEAR 2017 ORDINARY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 8 PER CENT TO 47 PENCE PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – RBA: RISKS HAVE ABATED SOMEWHAT DUE TO PRUDENTIAL MEASURES, TIGHTER LOAN STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC To Demerge With M&G Prudential; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – GROUP IFRS OPERATING PROFIT 4 OF £4,699 MLN, UP 6 PER CENT 1 (UP 10 PER CENT 2 )

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 5.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 32,041 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 606,999 shares with $40.51 million value, down from 639,040 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $57.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 3.00M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 53.46% above currents $51.74 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 12.94 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu stake by 18,033 shares to 321,901 valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 5,032 shares and now owns 165,684 shares. Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) was raised too.