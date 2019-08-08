Cookson Peirce & Co Maintains Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT); Halcyon Management Partners LP Boosted Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding by $332,500

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 935,352 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 614,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.09M, up from 603,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 4.62 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares to 9,990 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Com by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,531 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

