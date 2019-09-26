Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding; GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (GWPH) SI Increased By 5.25%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,600 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 134,825 shares with $10.78M value, down from 142,425 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $45.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 27,656 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:GWPH) had an increase of 5.25% in short interest. GWPH’s SI was 3.83M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.25% from 3.64 million shares previously. With 384,700 avg volume, 10 days are for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s short sellers to cover GWPH’s short positions. The stock increased 2.73% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 984,428 shares traded or 101.12% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Llc reported 0.25% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cwm Limited Company reported 62,652 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% or 5,180 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). London Of Virginia owns 0.74% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.08 million shares. Veritable LP holds 33,288 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 2,740 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hilton Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 300 shares. Partner Invest Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.75% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Transamerica Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% or 2,387 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 11.14% above currents $77.12 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $86 target. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “GW Pharmaceuticals Stock Enters Oversold Territory – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why GW Pharmaceuticals Dropped 12% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Should Buy GW Pharmaceuticals Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 74.32% above currents $121.9 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”.