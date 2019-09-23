Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 38,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 575,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.43 million, down from 614,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18M shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 4.22 million shares traded or 105.83% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allogene Therapeutics Enters Research Collaboration Directed at Enhancing Future Cancer Immunotherapies – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Pleasantly Surprised’ Acadia Analysts See Blockbuster Potential For Pimavanserin In Dementia Psychosis – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Global Healthcare Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Bb&T Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Com owns 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 425 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 56,801 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.04% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 34,366 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Dupont Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Weiss Multi holds 112,000 shares. Next Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 251,791 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 232,585 shares to 241,145 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 42,011 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 1.69M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, S&T Comml Bank Pa has 0.35% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,788 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Co reported 916 shares. Penbrook Lc holds 3,840 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 509,473 shares. Fagan stated it has 7,495 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.4% or 11,008 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 2.26% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 265,043 shares. Lifeplan Financial stated it has 185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.74% or 19,539 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 131,296 shares. Caxton Associate LP invested in 0.06% or 6,315 shares.