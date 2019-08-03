Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Holding in Church And Dwight (CHD) by $318,790; First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Valuation Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Church And Dwight Inc (CHD) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 239,780 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08M, up from 235,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.02 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 19,961 shares to 26,661 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,399 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

