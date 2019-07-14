Cookson Peirce & Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) by $1.72 Million; Enpro Inds (NPO) Stock Declined While Daruma Capital Management Has Upped by $1.85 Million Its Holding

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 150,114 shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,921 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 39,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 640,566 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “EnPro CEO sees 18% drop in compensation in 2018 – Charlotte Business Journal” published on March 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte-based EnPro taps chief operating officer to be its next CEO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Announces Election of New Director – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,128 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,987 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 342,868 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.25% or 7,957 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 382,307 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited holds 49,141 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Dean Mgmt holds 1.18% or 10,915 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 9,507 shares. 31,303 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 13,309 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 4,402 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 49,800 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 8,600 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 4,313 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,981 activity.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Top Value Buys May Be Safe Options for a Dangerous Summer – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Advance Auto Parts Before It Is Too Late – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q1 Earnings Outlook For Advance Auto Parts – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.