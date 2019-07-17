Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Its American Tower Reit Com (AMT) Stake; Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake By $1.97 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased American Tower Reit Com (AMT) stake by 50.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 63,914 shares as American Tower Reit Com (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 189,760 shares with $37.39 million value, up from 125,846 last quarter. American Tower Reit Com now has $92.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 137% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 78,730 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock declined 10.71%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 136,198 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 57,468 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 3.15M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Lara Gustavo. 51,203 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) stake by 6,590 shares to 4,666 valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 9,373 shares and now owns 147,211 shares. V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1 Company You’ve Never Heard Of That You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF (XLF) Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider ETF Will Keep on Truckinâ€™ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors holds 13.43M shares. 31,432 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. The Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). De Burlo Gp invested in 61,920 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company owns 1,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 7.11 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.59% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 31,105 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset Management accumulated 0.15% or 6,900 shares. Rbf Limited Company reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nuwave Inv Limited Co holds 442 shares. Maryland-based Lasalle Inv Mngmt Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 783,159 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of MGM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MGM in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 615,000 are held by Waterfront Cap Ltd. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.12% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 391,179 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Citigroup has 86,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 607,624 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.96 million shares. 72,768 are held by Mason Street Limited Co. 816,990 were reported by Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 324,616 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Aqr Ltd holds 0.02% or 706,451 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.56% or 2.30 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 208,748 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 114,934 shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MGM Resorts International Shares Jumped 15.7% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MGM Springfield reports one of its lowest months for revenue – Boston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Gaming adjusts estimates on MGM Resorts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Driving Our Price Estimate Of $34 For MGM Resorts? – Forbes” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 1,173 shares to 3,147 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) stake by 195,571 shares and now owns 34,500 shares. Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) was reduced too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. The insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075. Meister Keith A. also bought $11.98M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, June 13. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M.