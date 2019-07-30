Cookson Peirce & Co Increased Exelon (EXC) Stake by $5.00 Million; East Coast Asset Management Lifted Stake in Moodys (MCO) by $315,121

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.08. About 293,729 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – BRIEF-Cape Town’s Water Crisis To Have Direct Impact On City’s Budget And Economy In 2018 And Beyond, Moody’s Says; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Smu’s Outlook To Positive; Affirms B3 Ratings; 06/03/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENERGY PRICE MOVE MAY BE CREDIT NEGATIVE: MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES ARE A NET POSITIVE FOR OIL AND GAS COMPANIES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Methodology For Rating Packaging Manufacturers In The Metal, Glass, And Plastic Containers Industry; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 to Pelindo lll’s proposed senior unsecured bonds; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five Classes Of Lstar 2017-5; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Crosslake, Mn’s Go Bonds To Aa2; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 Corporate Family Rating to Compass lll Limited (Wyndham Europe), stable outlook; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades City Of Hartford Go Bonds To A2 And Affirms State Of Connecticut A1 Go And Related Ratings; Outlook Stable

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 100,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,260 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 305,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 2.54M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Nebraska – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,658 shares to 70,325 shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,043 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Best Reporting System Provider in Waters Rankings – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation (MCO) President and CEO Raymond W Mcdaniel Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.