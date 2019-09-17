Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased By $4.41 Million Its Union Pac (UNP) Holding; Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed By $968,830 Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 6,970 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 182,584 shares with $25.50 million value, down from 189,554 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $245.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc analyzed 26,106 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)'s stock rose 2.62%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 226,497 shares with $38.30 million value, down from 252,603 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $117.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.12M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 5,544 shares to 9.53M valued at $1.34B in 2019Q2. It also upped Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 10,784 shares and now owns 4.60 million shares. Class A was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.55% above currents $136.21 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 198,252 are held by Cornerstone Cap. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 67,068 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.08% or 26,510 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors stated it has 1,467 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.24% or 512,720 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com invested in 31,551 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Carret Asset Management Ltd reported 88,206 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability owns 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,257 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca owns 1.14M shares. Philadelphia holds 0.83% or 67,704 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc holds 8,831 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.16 million shares. Syntal Prtn Limited Com reported 6,066 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 36,406 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Moreover, Check Cap Mgmt Ca has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 78,769 shares to 150,423 valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 3,540 shares and now owns 4,850 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc reported 1.15% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 7,475 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 11,878 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 766,901 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 67,824 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital Investors has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.23% or 3,803 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.14% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. Geode Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9.26M shares. Smith Salley holds 53,899 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Among 9 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.22’s average target is 10.38% above currents $166.9 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.