Cookson Peirce & Co Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Stake as Market Value Rose; Dover (DOV) Market Valuation Declined While Cs Mckee LP Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 183,807 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42M, down from 196,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 62,395 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 23,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 121,173 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.38M, down from 144,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $193.99. About 159,713 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,620 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Gp Ut holds 2,117 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.06% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,050 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Aperio Ltd Liability reported 105,549 shares stake. Prudential Fincl reported 551,949 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 57,240 were reported by Company Bancorp. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 74,077 shares. 15,578 were reported by First Republic Inv Inc. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 6,321 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company reported 1.29% stake. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Newfocus Group Inc has invested 1.77% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Personal Fin Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.