Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Its Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Country Club Trust Company Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Has Decreased by $1.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 22,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02M shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 29,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 5,025 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 464,584 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastruc

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 6,523 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 128,766 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 21,501 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 6.96 million shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ci Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 158,296 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv accumulated 0% or 9,168 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,818 shares to 21,035 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 326,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 184,578 shares to 6,810 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Com by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,531 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).