Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Cintas (CTAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 90.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 125,123 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 263,521 shares with $8.59M value, up from 138,398 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 216 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 229 cut down and sold equity positions in Cintas Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 67.47 million shares, down from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cintas Corp in top ten holdings increased from 9 to 10 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 192 Increased: 154 New Position: 62.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.26% below currents $32.23 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Okta Inc stake by 3,825 shares to 67,895 valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 3,961 shares and now owns 69,736 shares. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 64,317 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Com accumulated 479,786 shares. 41,208 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management). Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 94,479 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 9,388 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 0.03% or 84,212 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 12,314 shares in its portfolio. 1.08M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 76,984 shares. King Luther Capital accumulated 9,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 1.62M shares. Luminus Lc accumulated 30,700 shares. Strategic Fin Ser reported 181,356 shares. Roberts Glore & Il reported 9,402 shares stake.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Restaurant Brands Keeping Up With McDonald’s? – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Is Lovin’ Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.90 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.61 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cintas Trades Higher After Q1 Print: 3 Takes From The Street – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas open to more acquisitions, executive says – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 6.2% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 143,168 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Llc owns 42,912 shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lionstone Capital Management Llc has 4.63% invested in the company for 43,920 shares. The New York-based Reik & Co. Llc has invested 3.97% in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,818 shares.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’